In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Vida V1 Price starts at 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, V1 engine makes power & torque 6000 w & 25 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. V1 has a range of up to 165 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less