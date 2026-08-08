In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS