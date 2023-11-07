In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 Price starts at 56,880 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo T3 in 4 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. Ujaas eGo T3 has a range of up to 100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less