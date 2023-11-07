In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs 57,877 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less