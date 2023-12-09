In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs 63,338 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less