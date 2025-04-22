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Aprilia Storm 125 vs TVS Sport

In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm 125 Sport
BrandApriliaTVS
Price₹ 85,169₹ 55,100
Mileage40 kmpl70.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc109.7 cc
Power9.92 PS PS8.19 PS PS

Filters
Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Storm 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
1.2 L-
Fuel Capacity
6 L10 L
Load Capacity
142 kg-
Ground Clearance
130 mm175 mm
Length
1985 mm1950 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1236 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml-
Kerb Weight
118 kg112 kg
Height
1148 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
755 mm-
Width
806 mm705 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm130 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12,Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessSingle
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.91m-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
21.36s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
10.91s-
Quarter Mile
24.86sec @ 84.19kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
4.69s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
33.38m-
Kickdown (20-80 kmph)
5.85s-
City Mileage
50.08 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.31 kmph-
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet-Multi Plate Type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock absorber5 Step adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Front ForkTelescopic Oil Damped
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
AnalogYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12V / 4AH
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,72864,536
Ex-Showroom Price
87,08255,100
RTO
8,3273,306
Insurance
4,3196,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1431,387

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