In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Sport Comparison