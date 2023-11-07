In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Zest Price starts at Rs 58,460 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Scooty Zest engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Scooty Zest in 7 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Scooty Zest mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less