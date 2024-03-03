In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.4 bhp @ 8500 rpm PS & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Storm 125 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm 125 Scooty pep plus Brand Aprilia TVS Price ₹ 85,169 ₹ 65,514 Mileage 40 kmpl 50.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124 cc 87.8 cc Power 9.4 bhp @ 8500 rpm PS 5.4 PS PS