Aprilia Storm 125 vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Storm 125 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm 125 Scooty pep plus
BrandApriliaTVS
Price₹ 85,169₹ 65,514
Mileage40 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc87.8 cc
Power9.4 bhp @ 8500 rpm PS5.4 PS PS
Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm43 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc87.8 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesSINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52 mm51 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,72876,694
Ex-Showroom Price
87,08265,514
RTO
8,3275,241
Insurance
4,3195,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1431,648

    Latest News

    Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
    Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
3 Mar 2024
    3 Mar 2024
    In terms of design, the V1 Plus and V1 Pro are identical.
    Vida V1 Plus relaunched at 1.15 lakh, costs 30,000 less than V1 Pro
1 Mar 2024
    1 Mar 2024
    Scooters from Ola Electric continue to get a price cut.
    Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air & S1 X+ to be offered with discounts till March end
2 Mar 2024
    2 Mar 2024
    The Ola S1 X+ gets a 3 kWh battery pack promising a range of 151 km on a single charge
    Ola Electric registers 35,000 units in February, captures 42% market share
2 Mar 2024
    2 Mar 2024
