In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison