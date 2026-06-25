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Aprilia Storm 125 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm 125 Iqube
BrandApriliaTVS
Price₹ 85,169₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Storm 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
1.2 L-
Fuel Capacity
6 L-
Load Capacity
142 kg-
Ground Clearance
130 mm157 mm
Length
1985 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1301 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml-
Kerb Weight
118 kg115 kg
Height
1148 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
755 mm-
Width
806 mm-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12,Rear :- 130/80-12-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.91m-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
21.36s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
10.91s-
Quarter Mile
24.86sec @ 84.19kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
4.69s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
33.38m-
Kickdown (20-80 kmph)
5.85s-
City Mileage
50.08 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.31 kmph-
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock absorber-
Front Suspension
Front Fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7281,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
87,0821,11,422
RTO
8,3270
Insurance
4,3195,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1432,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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