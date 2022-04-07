HT Auto
Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iQube Electric
TVS iQube Electric
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm140 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7281,00,777
Ex-Showroom Price
87,0821,00,777
RTO
8,3270
Insurance
4,3190
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1432,166

