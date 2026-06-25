In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs iQube Comparison