In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|197.75 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|20.82 PS PS