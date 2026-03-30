In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Aprilia
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|17.55 PS PS