In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid Price starts at 0.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. Sport 63 Mid has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less