In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Tunwal Roma S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Roma S Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Roma S has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs Roma S Comparison