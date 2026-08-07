In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Tunwal Lithino Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino Li Price starts at Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Lithino Li has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs Lithino Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Lithino li
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 74,990
|Range
|-
|100-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.58 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours (100%)