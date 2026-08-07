In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Mitra
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.