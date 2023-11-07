In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 Price starts at 57,900 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo M200 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. Toutche Heileo M200 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less