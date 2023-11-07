In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less