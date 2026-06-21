In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS