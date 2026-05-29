In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|38.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|346 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS