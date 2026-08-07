In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Zepop has a range of up to 120-145 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs Zepop Comparison