In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Rv400
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes