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Aprilia Storm 125 vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm 125 Rv400
BrandApriliaRevolt Motors
Price₹ 85,169₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Storm 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Reserve
1.2 L-
Fuel Capacity
6 L-
Load Capacity
142 kg-
Ground Clearance
130 mm215 mm
Length
1985 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1350 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml-
Kerb Weight
118 kg108 kg
Height
1148 mm1112 mm
Saddle Height
755 mm814 mm
Width
806 mm813 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm240 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12,Rear :- 130/80-12Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.91m-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
21.36s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
10.91s-
Quarter Mile
24.86sec @ 84.19kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
4.69s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
33.38m-
Kickdown (20-80 kmph)
5.85s-
City Mileage
50.08 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.31 kmph-
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular chassis with open single cradleLightweight Single cradle Frame
Rear Suspension
Monoshock absorberMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
Front ForkUpside Down Forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7281,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
87,0821,39,950
RTO
8,3270
Insurance
4,3195,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1433,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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