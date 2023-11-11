In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less