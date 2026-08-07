In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or PURE EV ETrance+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance+ engine makes power & torque 1 kW & 60 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs ETrance+ Comparison