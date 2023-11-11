In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 1.5 KW nominal and 2.2 KW Peak & 30 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less