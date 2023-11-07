In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at 83,999 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2200 W & 30 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less