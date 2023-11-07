In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto Price starts at 71,999 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Epluto engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 60 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less