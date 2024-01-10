In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Odysse Electric Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. Odysse Electric Hawk has a range of up to 70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less