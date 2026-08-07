In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Aprilia
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|-
|54-134 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours (100%)