In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at 88,166 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less