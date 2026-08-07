In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Lectrix SX25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Lectrix SX25 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. SX25 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs SX25 Comparison