In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Komaki XGT Classic choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT Classic Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. XGT Classic has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs XGT Classic Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Xgt classic
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 1.09 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|80-90 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.1 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours