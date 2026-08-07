In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Kinetic Green Zoom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 71,531 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Zoom engine makes power & torque 250 W & 1.68 kWh respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Zoom has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs Zoom Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Zoom
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 71,531
|Range
|-
|70-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.