In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Kinetic Green Zing choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zing Price starts at Rs. 67,990 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Zing engine makes power & torque 250 W & 60 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Zing has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs Zing Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Zing
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 67,990
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.