In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 53,999 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Gen Next Nanu has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs Gen Next Nanu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Gen next nanu
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 53,999
|Range
|-
|60-90 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours