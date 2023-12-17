In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Jitendra Primo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra Primo Price starts at Rs. 92,007 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Primo has a range of up to 66-137 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs Primo Comparison