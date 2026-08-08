In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. JMT Classic City [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Jmt classic city [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 69,149
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.24 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-4.5 Hrs.