In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Jitendra JMT 1000HS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JMT 1000HS Price starts at Rs. 89,499 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. JMT 1000HS has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs JMT 1000HS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Jmt 1000hs
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 89,499
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3.5-4 Hrs.