In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Jitendra JET 320 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs JET 320 Comparison