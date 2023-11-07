In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, LEO engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 75 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less