In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs XBlade Comparison