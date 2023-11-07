In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, SP160 engine makes power & torque 13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The SP160 mileage is around 65 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less