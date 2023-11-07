Saved Articles

Aprilia Storm 125 vs Honda Shine 100

In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic4 Speed Manual
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir-Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start
Valve Per Cylinder
31
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,72877,436
Ex-Showroom Price
87,08264,900
RTO
8,3276,692
Insurance
4,3195,844
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1431,664

