In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.