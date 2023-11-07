In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less