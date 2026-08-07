In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. F6i has a range of up to 55 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs F6i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|F6i
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 60,999
|Range
|-
|55 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.