In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. Optima Li has a range of up to 65 km/charge.