In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less