In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Electric Optima choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 83,300 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Optima has a range of up to 89-135 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs Optima Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Optima
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 83,300
|Range
|-
|89-135 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 50 Mintues