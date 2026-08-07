In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Electric Flash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Flash Price starts at Rs. 59,640 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Flash has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs Flash Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Flash
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 59,640
|Range
|-
|85 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|536 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.